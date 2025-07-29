Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Comerica, Inc (CMA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) is above average at 13.38x. The 36-month beta value for CMA is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CMA is 130.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of CMA on July 29, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

CMA stock’s latest price update

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.41% in comparison to its previous close of $67.99, however, the company has experienced a 10.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 28, 2025, HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica, Inc (CMA) has experienced a 10.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.86% rise in the past month, and a 31.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for CMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.04% for CMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMA reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CMA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to CMA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

CMA Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.86. In addition, Comerica, Inc saw 35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from Sefzik Peter L, who sold 19,941 shares at the price of $54.63 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Sefzik Peter L now owns 47,325 shares of Comerica, Inc, valued at $1,089,471 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Comerica, Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 11.07%, with 0.92% for asset returns.

Based on Comerica, Inc (CMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $984.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Comerica, Inc (CMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.