Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) is above average at 18.64x. The 36-month beta value for CNK is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNK is 102.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.54% of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on July 29, 2025 was 4.03M shares.

CNK stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.79% compared to its previous closing price of $29.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Cinemark (CNK) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

CNK’s Market Performance

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has seen a -5.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.23% decline in the past month and a -4.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for CNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for CNK’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $37 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNK, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

CNK Trading at -9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.82. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw 31.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from Gierhart Wanda Marie, who sold 52,524 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Gierhart Wanda Marie now owns 94,890 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc, valued at $1,672,889 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 71.46%, with 5.10% for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $616.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.