Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) is above average at 45.08x. The 36-month beta value for AR is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AR is 288.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume of AR on July 29, 2025 was 4.95M shares.

AR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has jumped by 0.37% compared to previous close of $32.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Patience is hard, but essential. I explain why I’m doubling down on energy despite market impatience, fading reserves, and slow-moving macro tailwinds. U.S. shale is nearing an inflection point. With Tier 1 reserves dwindling, select companies still offer decades of inventory, value, and solid yield. Energy isn’t a fast trade. It’s a long game. I highlight overlooked opportunities that reward those who wait, even when the headlines scream otherwise.

AR’s Market Performance

AR’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.15% and a quarterly drop of -7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Antero Resources Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.35% for AR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $49 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AR Trading at -14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Schultz Yvette K, who sold 25,200 shares at the price of $39.86 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Schultz Yvette K now owns 306,819 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $1,004,472 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

1.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.21%, with 1.72% for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $859.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.