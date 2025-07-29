Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) is above average at 22.11x. The 36-month beta value for ALK is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALK is 114.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on July 29, 2025 was 2.98M shares.

ALK stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has soared by 4.16% in relation to previous closing price of $52.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Alaska Air Group (ALK 1.86%), the parent company behind Alaska Airlines and now Hawaiian Airlines, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 23, 2025. The company announced adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, well above analyst estimates of $1.54 (non-GAAP), and revenue of $3.70 billion, surpassing consensus expectations on a non-GAAP basis.

ALK’s Market Performance

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) has seen a 3.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.85% gain in the past month and a 29.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for ALK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for ALK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $49 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ALK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ALK Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.90. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc saw 43.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

HALVERSON EMILY, the VP Finance, Controller & Treas of Alaska Air Group Inc, sold 2,946 shares at $51.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that HALVERSON EMILY is holding 8,253 shares at $151,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.66%, with 1.78% for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.