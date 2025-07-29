An In-Depth Look at Mirion Technologies Inc’s (MIR) Stock Performance

The stock of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) has seen a 2.86% increase in the past week, with a 3.58% gain in the past month, and a 45.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for MIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.52% for MIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Right Now?

MIR has 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MIR is 215.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on July 29, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

MIR stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR)’s stock price has soared by 1.64% in relation to previous closing price of $21.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that MIR surges over 100% in a year as digital innovation, nuclear demand, and strong 2025 guidance set it apart from BWXT.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $22 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 26th, 2024.

CJS Securities gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to MIR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

MIR Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.13. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc saw 110.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Schopfer Brian, who sold 75,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Schopfer Brian now owns 919,432 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc, valued at $1,575,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.68%, with -0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $174.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.