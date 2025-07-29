An In-Depth Look at ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (IBN) Stock Performance

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a 1.35% gain in the past month, and a 1.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.87% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for IBN’s stock, with a 8.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is 19.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IBN is 3.57B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On July 29, 2025, IBN’s average trading volume was 4.58M shares.

IBN stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.76%relation to previous closing price of $34.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 (FY2025) on July 25, 2025, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Boar.

IBN Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.66. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 17.47%, with 2.07% for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.65 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.