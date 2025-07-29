An In-Depth Look at Eason Technology Ltd. ADR’s (DXF) Stock Performance

In the past week, DXF stock has gone up by 5.74%, with a monthly gain of 8.63% and a quarterly plunge of -24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.01% for Eason Technology Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for DXF’s stock, with a -24.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DXF is also noteworthy at 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of DXF on July 29, 2025 was 95.94K shares.

DXF stock’s latest price update

Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (AMEX: DXF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.49% compared to its previous closing price of $4.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that HONG KONG, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eason Technology Limited (“Eason Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXF) today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”). The Company failed to timely file its Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Form 20-F”) by the filing due date of May 15, 2025 (the “Filing Delinquency”).

DXF Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, Eason Technology Ltd. ADR saw -75.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eason Technology Ltd. ADR stands at -106.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -240.23%, with -97.73% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (DXF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.