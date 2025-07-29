An In-Depth Look at Asana Inc’s (ASAN) Stock Performance

The stock of Asana Inc (ASAN) has gone up by 1.42% for the week, with a 12.75% rise in the past month and a -6.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.46% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASAN is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASAN is 80.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on July 29, 2025 was 3.55M shares.

ASAN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has increased by 0.87% when compared to last closing price of $14.9. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for human + AI coordination, today announced it has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) “In Process” designation at the Moderate level and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone signals Asana’s commitment to meeting the rigorous security and compliance standards required to serve public sector agencies and organizations in highly regulated ind.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Reduce”. The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $10 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ASAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Asana Inc saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Rosenstein Justin, who sold 223,894 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Rosenstein Justin now owns 3,728,033 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $3,353,305 using the latest closing price.

Rosenstein Justin, the Director of Asana Inc, sold 115,936 shares at $15.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that Rosenstein Justin is holding 3,951,927 shares at $1,743,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.51%. Equity return is now at value -83.36%, with -24.99% for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -69.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-229.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asana Inc (ASAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.