AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.33% in comparison to its previous close of $21.16, however, the company has experienced a -3.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR), a major provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 28, 2025. The main headline was a substantial GAAP revenue and earnings beat for Q2 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMKR is 99.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.34% of that float. The average trading volume for AMKR on July 29, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR’s stock has seen a -3.28% decrease for the week, with a 0.24% rise in the past month and a 20.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for AMKOR Technology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for AMKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMKR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc saw -44.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from KIM AGNES C, who sold 869,565 shares at the price of $21.85 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, KIM AGNES C now owns 10,020,870 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc, valued at $18,999,995 using the latest closing price.

KIM DAVID D, the Member of 10% owner group (5) of AMKOR Technology Inc, purchased 869,565 shares at $21.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that KIM DAVID D is holding 3,347,890 shares at $18,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.76%, with 4.65% for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.