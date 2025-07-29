Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Stock Experiences 7.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, FOLD stock has gone up by 1.16%, with a monthly gain of 7.56% and a quarterly plunge of -16.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for FOLD’s stock, with a -27.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FOLD is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FOLD is 297.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of FOLD on July 29, 2025 was 5.00M shares.

FOLD stock’s latest price update

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD)'s stock price has gone rise by 0.99% in comparison to its previous close of $6.06, however, the company has experienced a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $108 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOLD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for FOLD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to FOLD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

FOLD Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc saw -40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Campbell Bradley L, who sold 400 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Campbell Bradley L now owns 1,150,657 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -18.12%, with -3.89% for asset returns.

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $29.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.