American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock Faces 1.97% Weekly Volatility

The stock of American Tower Corp (AMT) has gone down by -6.21% for the week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month and a 3.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for AMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.63% for AMT’s stock, with a 4.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) is above average at 55.92x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMT is 466.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMT on July 29, 2025 was 2.26M shares.

AMT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) has plunged by -2.81% when compared to previous closing price of $224.21, but the company has seen a -6.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kate Reeb – Corporate Participant Rodney M. Smith – Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer Steven O.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $255 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to AMT, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.74. In addition, American Tower Corp saw 3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from Goel Sanjay, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $215.92 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Goel Sanjay now owns 25,408 shares of American Tower Corp, valued at $863,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 80.05%, with 4.71% for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corp (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Tower Corp (AMT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.