American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09% in comparison to its previous close of $80.1, however, the company has experienced a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-18 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does American International Group (AIG) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is 17.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIG is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIG is 574.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On July 29, 2025, AIG’s average trading volume was 4.06M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG stock saw a decrease of -1.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for American International Group Inc (AIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for AIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $91 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AIG, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

AIG Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.83. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from Inglis John C, who purchased 11 shares at the price of $85.11 back on Jun 27 ’25. After this action, Inglis John C now owns 1,999 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $895 using the latest closing price.

Carbone Kathleen, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of American International Group Inc, sold 30,073 shares at $84.06 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Carbone Kathleen is holding 18,192 shares at $2,527,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.13%, with 0.87% for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American International Group Inc (AIG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.