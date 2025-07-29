American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEP is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AEP is 532.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on July 29, 2025 was 2.91M shares.

AEP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) has plunged by -1.68% when compared to previous closing price of $109.79, but the company has seen a -0.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Looking beyond Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimate forecasts for AEP (AEP), delve into some of its key metrics to gain a deeper insight into the company’s potential performance for the quarter ended June 2025.

AEP’s Market Performance

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) has seen a -0.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.47% gain in the past month and a 1.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for AEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for AEP’s stock, with a 6.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $115 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AEP, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.10. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc saw 13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Feinberg David Matthew, who sold 8,058 shares at the price of $101.74 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Feinberg David Matthew now owns 10,274 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc, valued at $819,821 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 10.41%, with 2.73% for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.