American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AXL is 106.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXL on July 29, 2025 was 3.22M shares.

AXL stock’s latest price update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.81% in relation to its previous close of $4.93. However, the company has experienced a 7.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that DETROIT, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 8, 2025.

AXL’s Market Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has experienced a 7.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.43% rise in the past month, and a 31.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for AXL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for AXL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

AXL Trading at 10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc saw -31.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 3.40%, with 0.39% for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $721.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.