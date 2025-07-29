Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) has jumped by 18.97% compared to previous close of $0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:

Is It Worth Investing in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALXO is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALXO is 36.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ALXO’s average trading volume was 499.40K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

The stock of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has seen a 30.42% increase in the past week, with a 38.31% rise in the past month, and a 15.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for ALXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.14% for ALXO’s stock, with a -38.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALXO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ALXO Trading at 28.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +54.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +30.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4848. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw -89.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pinto Shelly, who sold 2,011 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, Pinto Shelly now owns 86,809 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $905 using the latest closing price.

Pinto Shelly, the SVP, FINANCE AND CAO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, sold 1,532 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Pinto Shelly is holding 88,820 shares at $659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -1.34%. Equity return is now at value -102.99%, with -77.96% for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -62.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -79.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-132.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.