Altimmune Inc (ALT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT)'s stock price has gone decline by -4.84% in comparison to its previous close of $4.03, however, the company has experienced a -8.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ALT is 80.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.01% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ALT was 5.70M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT’s stock has seen a -8.70% decrease for the week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month and a -24.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for Altimmune Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.32% for ALT’s stock, with a -38.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at -26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Altimmune Inc saw -42.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Sohn Catherine A., who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $5.78 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Sohn Catherine A. now owns 1,000 shares of Altimmune Inc, valued at $5,784 using the latest closing price.

WEAVER GREGORY L, the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that WEAVER GREGORY L is holding 10,000 shares at $51,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4909.65% for the present operating margin

-2.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Altimmune Inc stands at -4512.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.67%. Equity return is now at value -57.28%, with -52.22% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-94.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12872.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.