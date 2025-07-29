Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATHE is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATHE is 14.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ATHE’s average trading volume was 70.88K shares.

ATHE stock’s latest price update

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATHE)’s stock price has dropped by -14.81% in relation to previous closing price of $6.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that – ATH434 Demonstrated Clinical Benefit on the Unified MSA Rating Scale and Global Measures of Neurological Symptoms –

ATHE’s Market Performance

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE) has seen a 13.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 42.35% gain in the past month and a 60.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for ATHE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.18% for ATHE’s stock, with a 72.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHE

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ATHE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

ATHE Trading at 24.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +41.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHE rose by +13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR saw 193.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.06% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR stands at -5.31%. The total capital return value is set at -2.89%. Equity return is now at value -154.88%, with -120.38% for asset returns.

Based on Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -155.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-19.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.