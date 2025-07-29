Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) Stock Faces 10.73% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has seen a 15.03% increase in the past week, with a 14.39% gain in the past month, and a -0.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for ALLR’s stock, with a 3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALLR is 11.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ALLR was 577.85K shares.

ALLR stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.80% in comparison to its previous close of $1.02, however, the company has experienced a 15.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., July 15, 2025 — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing stenoparib—a differentiated, dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor, today announced the signing of a new commercial agreement with a non-disclosed EU-based biotechnology company.

ALLR Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0264. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc saw -79.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -1.39%. Equity return is now at value -383.74%, with -112.25% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-27.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.