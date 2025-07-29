Alight Inc (ALIT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ALIT is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALIT is 465.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ALIT on July 29, 2025 was 7.51M shares.

ALIT stock’s latest price update

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22% compared to its previous closing price of $5.76. However, the company has seen a 4.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The second release of Alight Worklife® for 2025 introduces over 30 new features to improve employee and business outcomes.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT’s stock has risen by 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.89% and a quarterly rise of 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Alight Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.59% for ALIT’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALIT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ALIT Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Alight Inc saw -22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, who purchased 216 shares at the price of $5.26 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A now owns 33,249 shares of Alight Inc, valued at $1,136 using the latest closing price.

Guilmette David D, the Director of Alight Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $5.69 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Guilmette David D is holding 600,750 shares at $284,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -0.82%, with -0.39% for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $350.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Alight Inc (ALIT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.