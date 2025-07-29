Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has decreased by -1.55% when compared to last closing price of $20.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-27 that ROSEVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UFCW 8-Golden State, along with UFCW Locals 5 and 648, is proud to announce a tentative agreement with Albertsons Companies, parent company of Safeway and Vons grocery stores. The new deal delivers economic security, health care and pension improvements for 25,000 Albertsons, Safeway and Vons members. “This agreement is the result of our members standing strong together,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “Because of their unity and determin.

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) is above average at 12.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACI is 402.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACI on July 29, 2025 was 5.46M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

The stock of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen a -1.75% decrease in the past week, with a -6.77% drop in the past month, and a -10.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for ACI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for ACI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $27 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

ACI Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.24. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Gajial Omer, who sold 47,303 shares at the price of $21.46 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Gajial Omer now owns 162,569 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc, valued at $1,015,122 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

1.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 31.10%, with 3.63% for asset returns.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.