Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFRM is 3.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AFRM is 268.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On July 29, 2025, AFRM’s average trading volume was 6.70M shares.

AFRM stock’s latest price update

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.63% in comparison to its previous close of $67.51, however, the company has experienced a 2.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that NFLX, HOOD and AFRM made the momentum cut with strong 1-year gains and brief pullbacks, flashing a potential entry point.

AFRM’s Market Performance

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has experienced a 2.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month, and a 36.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for AFRM’s stock, with a 17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $80 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AFRM, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on June 12th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.38. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 153.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Adkins Katherine, who sold 57,102 shares at the price of $70.27 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, Adkins Katherine now owns 112,467 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $4,012,558 using the latest closing price.

O’Hare Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of Affirm Holdings Inc, sold 19,802 shares at $70.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that O’Hare Robert is holding 0 shares at $1,386,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -2.26%, with -0.63% for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.