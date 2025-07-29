Aegon Ltd (AEG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aegon Ltd (NYSE: AEG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.65% compared to its previous closing price of $7.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-02 that Q1 results and the Corebridge VA deal both reinforce our positive outlook on Aegon. Today’s newly announced share buyback further strengthens Aegon’s supportive capital allocation priorities. With an unchanged 2025 outlook and a FCF yield of 8%, Aegon remains a buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon Ltd (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

Aegon Ltd (NYSE: AEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AEG is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEG is 1.58B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for AEG on July 29, 2025 was 10.68M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stock saw an increase of 0.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.85% and a quarterly increase of 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Aegon Ltd (AEG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for AEG’s stock, with a 9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEG Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Aegon Ltd saw 14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aegon Ltd stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 9.36%, with 0.22% for asset returns.

Based on Aegon Ltd (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1113.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $635.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon Ltd (AEG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.