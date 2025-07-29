Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Adobe Inc (ADBE) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a 0.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63x compared to its average ratio. ADBE has 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for ADBE is 422.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADBE on July 29, 2025 was 3.51M shares.

ADBE stock’s latest price update

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.34%relation to previous closing price of $370.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-07-28 that The software design rivals were ready to merge a couple of years ago, until regulators got in the way. Adobe is still a solid stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $280 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $450, previously predicting the price at $495. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

ADBE Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $372.71. In addition, Adobe Inc saw -30.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Forusz Jillian, who sold 462 shares at the price of $380.58 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Forusz Jillian now owns 2,834 shares of Adobe Inc, valued at $175,828 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.43%. Equity return is now at value 52.25%, with 23.64% for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -283.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.96 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adobe Inc (ADBE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.