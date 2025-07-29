Accenture plc (ACN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.16% in comparison to its previous close of $283.15, however, the company has experienced a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that TROY, Mich., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Salesforce Inc.’s recent report has investors wondering if the company’s stock is fairly valued.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is above average at 22.05x. The 36-month beta value for ACN is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ACN is 621.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ACN on July 29, 2025 was 3.28M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN’s stock has seen a -1.92% decrease for the week, with a -6.43% drop in the past month and a -5.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.10% for ACN’s stock, with a -17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACN, setting the target price at $390 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

ACN Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.87. In addition, Accenture plc saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Macchi Mauro, who sold 500 shares at the price of $282.34 back on Jul 11 ’25. After this action, Macchi Mauro now owns 2,283 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $141,171 using the latest closing price.

Sweet Julie Spellman, the Chair and CEO of Accenture plc, sold 2,251 shares at $282.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11 ’25, which means that Sweet Julie Spellman is holding 8,109 shares at $635,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 27.27%, with 13.53% for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 210.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 423.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Accenture plc (ACN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.