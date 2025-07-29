Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has dropped by -0.92% compared to previous close of $190.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-07-28 that Umer Raffat, Evercore ISI senior analyst, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss if there’s a turnaround coming for the health care sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is 80.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ABBV is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ABBV’s average trading volume was 6.45M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stock saw an increase of 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.93% and a quarterly increase of 1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Abbvie Inc (ABBV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for ABBV’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $205 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABBV, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

ABBV Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.62. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, who sold 58,832 shares at the price of $210.08 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan now owns 53,234 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $12,359,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 88.15%, with 2.92% for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 49.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.