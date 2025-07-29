Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABT is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ABT is 1.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on July 29, 2025 was 6.68M shares.

ABT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has plunged by -0.15% when compared to previous closing price of $126.54, but the company has seen a 1.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-28 that Sufficient earnings growth to continually increase dividends at a comfortably low payout ratio that also accommodates expansion capex is an excellent signal for strong upside potential.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT’s stock has risen by 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.48% and a quarterly drop of -1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Abbott Laboratories The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for ABT’s stock, with a 0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $145 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABT, setting the target price at $131 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.03. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Blount Sally E., who sold 2,600 shares at the price of $129.66 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Blount Sally E. now owns 34,058 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $337,116 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 30.66%, with 17.45% for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.