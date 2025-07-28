Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has plunged by -7.87% when compared to previous closing price of $1.78, but the company has seen a 7.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Renesas–Renesas announces loss resulting from signing restructuring support agreement with Wolfspeed.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

WOLF has 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WOLF is 153.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on July 28, 2025 was 67.82M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF’s stock has seen a 7.19% increase for the week, with a 182.76% rise in the past month and a -47.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.20% for Wolfspeed Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.15% for WOLF stock, with a simple moving average of -71.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOLF reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for WOLF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WOLF, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

WOLF Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.84%, as shares surge +236.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4367. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -92.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from Reynolds Neill, who sold 13,909 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Apr 28 ’25. After this action, Reynolds Neill now owns 195,257 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $55,497 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26% for the present operating margin

-0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc stands at -1.46%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -180.49%, with -14.60% for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 30.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-145.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.