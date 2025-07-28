What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nvni Group Ltd’s (NVNI) Stock

In the past week, NVNI stock has gone up by 31.75%, with a monthly gain of 81.55% and a quarterly surge of 232.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.93% for Nvni Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.31% for NVNI stock, with a simple moving average of -53.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVNI is -0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVNI is 14.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.30% of that float. On July 28, 2025, NVNI’s average trading volume was 20.09M shares.

NVNI stock’s latest price update

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 28.55% in relation to its previous close of $0.42. However, the company has experienced a 31.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that ~ Three Finalist Projects to Compete in Pioneering Corporate AI Program Demonstrating Tangible ROI and Innovation ~ NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading technology conglomerate in the Latin American SaaS sector, is pleased to announce the successful debut of its inaugural NuviniAI Day, held on July 17, 2025, at Oracle’s headquarters in São Paulo. This landmark event celebrates the culmination of the NuviniAI program—a strategic, company-wide initiative designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (“AI”) adoption, drive digital transformation, and position Nuvini at the forefront of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence integration.

NVNI Trading at 50.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.58%, as shares surge +98.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVNI rose by +43.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3643. In addition, Nvni Group Ltd saw -54.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nvni Group Ltd stands at -0.45%. The total capital return value is set at -1.47%.

Based on Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI), the company’s capital structure generated -1.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $22.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.