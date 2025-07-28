What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s (LU) Stock

In the past week, LU stock has gone up by 6.14%, with a monthly gain of 5.00% and a quarterly plunge of -0.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LU is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LU is 837.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On July 28, 2025, LU’s average trading volume was 3.08M shares.

LU stock’s latest price update

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.24% in relation to its previous close of $3.35. However, the company has experienced a 6.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-23 that The online loan facilitator has signed a flurry of agreements strengthening its ties to its parent, Ping An Group, as it works towards reinstatement of trading for its Hong Kong stock

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $3.20. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to LU, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

LU Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -3.79%, with -1.45% for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.