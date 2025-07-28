Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has increased by 0.17% when compared to last closing price of $11.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA 0.17%) stores dot the U.S. landscape, given that it is one of the largest pharmacy retailers in the country. But as an investment, well, it hasn’t performed very well for a little while.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WBA is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WBA is 712.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume of WBA on July 28, 2025 was 8.34M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stock saw an increase of 0.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.20% and a quarterly increase of 5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.61% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for WBA’s stock, with a 10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $9 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to WBA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

WBA Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Pessina Stefano, who purchased 832,258 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Apr 27 ’25. After this action, Pessina Stefano now owns 145,621,079 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $9,163,161 using the latest closing price.

Pessina Stefano, the Executive Chairman of Board of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sold 832,258 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27 ’25, which means that Pessina Stefano is holding 657,308 shares at $9,163,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -60.49%, with -8.27% for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -8.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

In summary, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.