Wag Group Co (PET) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PET is 26.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.39% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of PET was 8.56M shares.

PET stock’s latest price update

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET)’s stock price has dropped by -6.36% in relation to previous closing price of $0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that Clermont-Ferrand (France), 21 July 2025 (17h45 CEST) – CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) announces the signing of a multi-year commercial agreement with Indorama Ventures, the global leader in PET production. This agreement covers the supply of biorecycled monomers from its Longlaville plant, which will be transformed into r-PET filaments by Indorama Ventures and then integrated by Michelin into the manufacturing of its tires.

PET’s Market Performance

Wag Group Co (PET) has seen a -3.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.49% gain in the past month and a -9.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.47% for PET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.36% for PET’s stock, with a -56.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PET

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PET reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PET, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

PET Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.00%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1549. In addition, Wag Group Co saw -91.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from SZABO JOHN P JR, who sold 1,670,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, SZABO JOHN P JR now owns 1,580,000 shares of Wag Group Co, valued at $217,935 using the latest closing price.

SZABO JOHN P JR, the 10% Owner of Wag Group Co, sold 1,580,000 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that SZABO JOHN P JR is holding 0 shares at $178,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wag Group Co stands at -0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 4.09%. Equity return is now at value -3036.82%, with -52.33% for asset returns.

Based on Wag Group Co (PET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wag Group Co (PET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.