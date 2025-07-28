Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for VOD is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VOD is 2.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for VOD on July 28, 2025 was 14.19M shares.

VOD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has dropped by -2.06% compared to previous close of $11.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-07-24 that Vodafone Group PLC (LSE:VOD) shares saw little movement after the company released its first-quarter update, reflecting a lack of surprises and broadly steady trading. Total revenue rose 3.9% to €9.4 billion, with group service revenue increasing by 5.3% to €7.9 billion.

VOD’s Market Performance

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has seen a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.02% gain in the past month and a 19.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for VOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for VOD’s stock, with a 19.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOD Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw 23.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -7.17%, with -2.96% for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.