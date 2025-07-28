Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s (VRNA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has gone up by 0.30% for the week, with a 11.45% rise in the past month and a 60.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for VRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.51% for VRNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 70.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Right Now?

VRNA has 36-month beta value of 0.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRNA is 76.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNA on July 28, 2025 was 3.47M shares.

VRNA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) has dropped by -0.09% compared to previous close of $105.3. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-16 that In a volatile market, low-beta picks like VIPS, ALKT, FUTU and VRNA offer investors stability with solid upside potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRNA, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

VRNA Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.67. In addition, Verona Pharma Plc ADR saw 399.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Fisher Andrew, who sold 80,000 shares at the price of $11.53 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Fisher Andrew now owns 359,999 shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, valued at $922,000 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Mark W, the Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, sold 400,000 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Hahn Mark W is holding 12,278,992 shares at $4,560,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.16% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma Plc ADR stands at -1.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -72.73%, with -40.26% for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -56.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-142.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.