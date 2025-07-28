Verastem Inc (VSTM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

VSTM has 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSTM is 48.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTM on July 28, 2025 was 2.29M shares.

VSTM stock’s latest price update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM)’s stock price has plunge by 16.07%relation to previous closing price of $5.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to VS-7375, an oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, for the first-line treatment of patients with KRAS G12D-mutated locally advanced or metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas (PDAC) and for the treatment of patients with K.

VSTM’s Market Performance

Verastem Inc (VSTM) has experienced a 18.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.79% rise in the past month, and a -18.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.99% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.80% for VSTM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +47.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +18.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Verastem Inc saw 71.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Paterson Dan, who sold 17,808 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Paterson Dan now owns 443,839 shares of Verastem Inc, valued at $91,355 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Chief Financial Officer of Verastem Inc, sold 4,110 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 109,945 shares at $21,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5461.29% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc stands at -6203.21%. The total capital return value is set at -1.36%. Equity return is now at value -2159.50%, with -116.66% for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-125.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12191.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verastem Inc (VSTM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.