Venture Global Inc (VG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG)’s stock price has plunge by 4.95%relation to previous closing price of $14.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. cnbc.com reported 2025-07-28 that Shares of liquified natural gas companies are rising after the EU agreed to buy $750 billion of energy from the U.S. EU President Ursula von der Leyen said the purchases would help reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Is It Worth Investing in Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VG is 442.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume for VG on July 28, 2025 was 6.02M shares.

VG’s Market Performance

The stock of Venture Global Inc (VG) has seen a 0.73% increase in the past week, with a -8.88% drop in the past month, and a 77.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for VG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for VG stock, with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VG by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for VG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to VG, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

VG Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.51% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VG starting from Pender Robert B, who purchased 1,226 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Pender Robert B now owns 1,187,111 shares of Venture Global Inc, valued at $19,555 using the latest closing price.

Sabel Michael, the See Remark of Venture Global Inc, purchased 234,500 shares at $10.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Sabel Michael is holding 1,185,885 shares at $2,469,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Venture Global Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%.

Based on Venture Global Inc (VG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Venture Global Inc (VG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.