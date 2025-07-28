VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VCIG is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On July 28, 2025, VCIG’s average trading volume was 2.84M shares.

VCIG stock’s latest price update

The stock of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) has increased by 36.17% when compared to last closing price of $0.9. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that SecureGPU™ Marks Milestone in Zero-Trust AI Infrastructure; Now Piloting Across Southeast Asia SecureGPU™ Marks Milestone in Zero-Trust AI Infrastructure; Now Piloting Across Southeast Asia

VCIG’s Market Performance

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has experienced a 27.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.21% drop in the past month, and a -69.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.09% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.72% for VCIG stock, with a simple moving average of -95.24% for the last 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -48.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares sank -45.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3625. In addition, VCI Global Ltd saw -99.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Ltd stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%.

Based on VCI Global Ltd (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 73.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.