UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Stock Observes 32.13% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has seen a -1.58% decrease in the past week, with a 3.17% gain in the past month, and a 32.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for TIGR’s stock, with a 32.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) is above average at 23.00x. The 36-month beta value for TIGR is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TIGR is 169.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on July 28, 2025 was 5.16M shares.

TIGR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has dropped by -2.98% compared to previous close of $10.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investors.com reported 2025-07-28 that Tesla rival Xiaomi has forged a new tight entry, leading five China stocks near buy points. A Trump trade truce with Beijing reportedly will be extended.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TIGR, setting the target price at $9.40 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

TIGR Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR saw 150.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 13.18%, with 1.39% for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $141.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.