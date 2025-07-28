Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Altria Group Inc’s (MO) Stock

In the past week, MO stock has gone up by 0.60%, with a monthly gain of 0.82% and a quarterly surge of 1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Altria Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.65% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.92x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MO is 1.68B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MO was 8.67M shares.

MO stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.94%relation to previous closing price of $59.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

MO Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.89. In addition, Altria Group Inc saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc stands at 0.5%. The total capital return value is set at 0.41%.

Based on Altria Group Inc (MO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at -7.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altria Group Inc (MO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.