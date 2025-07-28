Understanding the 4.62% Volatility Levels of Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s (AKBA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) has gone down by -7.77% for the week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month and a 56.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.24% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 52.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AKBA is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AKBA is 251.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.08% of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on July 28, 2025 was 4.75M shares.

AKBA stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.29% compared to its previous closing price of $3.84. However, the company has seen a -7.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-16 that Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKBA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AKBA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AKBA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc saw 143.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Ostrowski Erik, who sold 41,314 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Ostrowski Erik now owns 503,586 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $151,622 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.25%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-13.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.