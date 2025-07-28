Understanding the 3.60% Volatility Levels of Coty Inc’s (COTY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Coty Inc (COTY) has gone up by 4.07% for the week, with a 10.34% rise in the past month and a 1.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for COTY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for COTY stock, with a simple moving average of -16.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COTY is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for COTY is 368.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on July 28, 2025 was 8.48M shares.

COTY stock’s latest price update

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has increased by 3.43% compared to its previous closing price of $4.95. However, the company has seen a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today unveils Origen, a new Consumer Beauty fragrance brand. Origen is inspired by the spirit of discovery and scent stories from around the world. Origen’s five signature scents invite consumers on a sensory journey of escapism, each one a fragrant gateway to somewhere new. “With Origen, we set.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $5.65 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

COTY Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Coty Inc saw -48.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -10.58%, with -3.33% for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $849.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 13.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.