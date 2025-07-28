TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRUG is -0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TRUG is 0.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRUG on July 28, 2025 was 114.79K shares.

TRUG stock’s latest price update

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG)’s stock price has soared by 7.45% in relation to previous closing price of $5.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that Salt Lake City, Utah, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, is pleased to announce that its first franchise location with TruGolf Links Franchising will formally open for business on July 29th in the Chicago area. The facility, on 450 S Spruce Street in Manteno, Illinois, will be celebrating from 10am to 2pm with the formal dedication to begin at noon. This is an “Executive” location which features four TruGolf Premium Simulators, TruGolf Multi-sport Arcade but does not offer food and beverage services.

TRUG’s Market Performance

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has experienced a -22.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month, and a -59.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.52% for TRUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for TRUG’s stock, with a -69.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRUG Trading at -25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.12%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUG fell by -22.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, TruGolf Holdings Inc saw -88.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUG starting from POLANEN HUMPHREY P, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, POLANEN HUMPHREY P now owns 500 shares of TruGolf Holdings Inc, valued at $12,583 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for TruGolf Holdings Inc stands at -0.46%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%.

Based on TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.