Transocean Ltd (RIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.60% compared to its previous closing price of $3.08. However, the company has seen a 14.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-18 that RIG adds $199 million to the second-quarter backlog with new contracts and extensions, lifting its total to $7.2 billion amid strong offshore demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIG is 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RIG is 736.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on July 28, 2025 was 39.95M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stock saw an increase of 14.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.64% and a quarterly increase of 31.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for Transocean Ltd (RIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.11% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

RIG Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Transocean Ltd saw -45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Mackenzie Roderick James, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $3.26 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Mackenzie Roderick James now owns 300,841 shares of Transocean Ltd, valued at $130,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -6.65%, with -3.54% for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $582.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transocean Ltd (RIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.