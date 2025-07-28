Trading Update: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Stock Endures 10.68% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) has gone up by 48.62% for the week, with a 67.56% rise in the past month and a 85.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.68% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.56% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ESPR is 194.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ESPR was 4.86M shares.

ESPR stock’s latest price update

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.19% in relation to its previous close of $1.51. However, the company has experienced a 48.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

ESPR Trading at 56.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.30%, as shares surge +69.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +46.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2233. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc saw -26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Looker Benjamin, who sold 1,304 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Looker Benjamin now owns 399,937 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,470 using the latest closing price.

Halladay Benjamin, the Chief Financial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc, sold 11 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’25, which means that Halladay Benjamin is holding 474,462 shares at $12 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.75%.

Based on Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR), the company’s capital structure generated -2.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.