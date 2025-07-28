Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 106.84x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for TTD is 443.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of TTD was 11.02M shares.

TTD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has increased by 1.42% when compared to last closing price of $86.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that The Trade Desk (TTD) reached $86.14 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.34% change compared to its last close.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD’s stock has risen by 9.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.43% and a quarterly rise of 61.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Trade Desk Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.12% for TTD’s stock, with a -4.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTD, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +26.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.63. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Schenkein Laura, who sold 4,809 shares at the price of $76.66 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Schenkein Laura now owns 745,902 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $368,662 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 16.88%, with 7.95% for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $514.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.