The Volatility of DraftKings Inc’s (DKNG) Stock: A 0.09% Ratio for the Week

The stock of DraftKings Inc (DKNG) has gone up by 0.09% for the week, with a 5.40% rise in the past month and a 31.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for DKNG’s stock, with a 13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DKNG is 477.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% of that float. On July 28, 2025, DKNG’s average trading volume was 9.65M shares.

DKNG stock’s latest price update

The stock of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has decreased by -0.78% when compared to last closing price of $44.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that DraftKings (DKNG) concluded the recent trading session at $44.04, signifying a -1.74% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $58 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DKNG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.30. In addition, DraftKings Inc saw 24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Dodge R Stanton, who sold 105,554 shares at the price of $43.53 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, Dodge R Stanton now owns 500,000 shares of DraftKings Inc, valued at $4,594,766 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -46.78%, with -9.59% for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -69.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-319.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DraftKings Inc (DKNG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.