The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) Stock

The stock of Under Armour Inc (UAA) has gone up by 7.29% for the week, with a 9.85% rise in the past month and a 26.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.00% for UAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for UAA’s stock, with a -2.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for UAA is 188.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAA on July 28, 2025 was 12.06M shares.

UAA stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.65% compared to its previous closing price of $7.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that BALTIMORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) will report its first quarter fiscal 2026 results for the period ended June 30, 2025, on Friday, August 8, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

UAA Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw 12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Shadman Mehri, who sold 16,287 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Shadman Mehri now owns 191,796 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $100,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -9.95%, with -4.44% for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $372.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Under Armour Inc (UAA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.