The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Atyr Pharma Inc’s (ATYR) Stock

The stock of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) has gone up by 12.17% for the week, with a 20.62% rise in the past month and a 91.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.37% for ATYR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for ATYR’s stock, with a 69.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATYR is 86.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATYR on July 28, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

ATYR stock’s latest price update

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.86% compared to its previous closing price of $5.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) (“aTyr” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the last patient has completed their last visit in the Company’s Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study of its lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod, in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. The Company expects to report topline results from this study in the third quarter of 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATYR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATYR stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ATYR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ATYR in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $16 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ATYR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

ATYR Trading at 26.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +29.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATYR rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Atyr Pharma Inc saw 231.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATYR starting from Gross Jane A, who purchased 3,750 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Gross Jane A now owns 9,750 shares of Atyr Pharma Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Broadfoot Jill Marie, the Chief Financial Officer of Atyr Pharma Inc, sold 1,254 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04 ’25, which means that Broadfoot Jill Marie is holding 31,763 shares at $4,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATYR

The total capital return value is set at -0.77%. Equity return is now at value -79.51%, with -60.25% for asset returns.

Based on Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-66.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.