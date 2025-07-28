The -13.88% Decline of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s (ONCY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ONCY stock has gone down by -17.32%, with a monthly gain of 52.84% and a quarterly surge of 80.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.14% for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for ONCY’s stock, with a 31.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ONCY is 94.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONCY on July 28, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

ONCY stock’s latest price update

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY)’s stock price has dropped by -7.89% in relation to previous closing price of $1.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar featuring leading physicians in the fields of oncology and immunotherapy discussing pelareorep’s robust clinical data and how it fits in the evolving treatment landscape for pancreatic and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. The KOLs provided individual presentations and then participated in a roundtable Q&A discussion.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ONCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

ONCY Trading at 43.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares surge +45.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0868. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -1.78%. Equity return is now at value -211.24%, with -115.29% for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-34.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.