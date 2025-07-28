The -13.88% Decline of NexGen Energy Ltd’s (NXE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NXE stock has gone up by 3.07%, with a monthly gain of 2.17% and a quarterly surge of 38.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for NexGen Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for NXE’s stock, with a 10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NXE is 519.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXE on July 28, 2025 was 9.37M shares.

NXE stock’s latest price update

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.15% in relation to previous closing price of $7.3. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-24 that NexGen acquires Rio Tinto’s 10% production carried interest over 39 NexGen-owned mineral claims in the Southwest Athabasca Basin, including those hosting the Patterson Corridor East (PCE) discovery. NexGen now owns exclusively 100% of its entire portfolio of Projects and Properties which include Rook I (location of Arrow and PCE deposits), SW1 and SW3.

NXE Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXE rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, NexGen Energy Ltd saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXE

The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -9.06%, with -6.83% for asset returns.

Based on NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-76.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.