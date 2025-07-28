The -13.88% Decline of Cardlytics Inc’s (CDLX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CDLX stock has gone up by 45.83%, with a monthly gain of 48.48% and a quarterly surge of 52.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.75% for Cardlytics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.81% for CDLX’s stock, with a -10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CDLX is 49.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDLX on July 28, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

CDLX stock’s latest price update

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.43% in relation to previous closing price of $2.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 45.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 will be released on August 6, 2025, after market close. Conference Call Details: When: August 6, 2025 at 5:00 pm Eastern time / 2:00 pm Pacific time Webcast: Attendees may access the live audio webcast on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at ir.cardlytics.com, or by registering at this link. Following the call, a replay will be available on the.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on October 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 16th, 2024.

CDLX Trading at 31.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.06%, as shares surge +37.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX rose by +45.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Cardlytics Inc saw -73.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Gupta Amit, who sold 6,725 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, Gupta Amit now owns 378,704 shares of Cardlytics Inc, valued at $11,988 using the latest closing price.

DeSieno Alexis, the Chief Financial Officer of Cardlytics Inc, sold 7,324 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that DeSieno Alexis is holding 171,858 shares at $13,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc stands at -0.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.81%. Equity return is now at value -135.48%, with -38.02% for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-152.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.